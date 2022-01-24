Watford Commiserate With Troost-Ekong, Okoye Over Eagles’ AFCON Exit

Premier League club Watford have commiserated with their Nigerian stars William Troost-Ekong and Maduka Okoye, following Super Eagles elimination at this year’s AFCON.

Troost-Ekong and Okoye were in action but could not prevent the Eagles from losing 1-0 to Tunisia in the round of 16 on Sunday.

After a tight first half, Tunisia broke the deadlock early in the second half after Okoye was beaten by a Youssef Msakni’s long range shot.

Also Read: ‘An Extremely Bitter Defeat’  –Balogun Laments Super Eagles’ AFCON 2021 Exit 

All efforts to get back into the game was ended after Alex Iwobi was sent off for a bad tackle.

And commenting on the Eagles’ loss, Watford wrote on Twitter:”🇳🇬 Commiserations to Troost-Ekong & @OkoyeMaduka, who exit #AFCON2021 with #TeamNigeria after defeat in the Round of 16.”

Both players will hope to put the disappointment behind them when the Eagles face Ghana in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in March.

Source: Complete Sports

