2022 W/Cup Playoff: Ghana Will Be Difficult, But Super Eagles Will Scale Through- Agu

Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer Alloy Agu is confident the team will qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar even as he admitted that their opponent Ghana will be a tough nut to crack, reports Completesports.com.

The two eternal rivals will fight for a place in the mundial next month.

Ghana had a poor outing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations exiting the competition in the first round.

The Super Eagles made it to the second round losing 1-0 to the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

Agu believes the three-time African champions have what it takes to secure a place in Qatar 2022.

“Ghana have a formidable squad and will be a tough nut to crack for us, but we have the quality to beat them,”Agu told Completesports.com.

“We are confident of qualifying for the World Cup and will do everything possible to achieve our objective.

“There’s quality in our team and we will work hard to make it to Qatar 2022.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time…