AFCON 2021 A Wonderful Experience For Me- Sadiq

Almeria forward Umar Sadiq says playing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations is a remarkable experience for him despite the Super Eagles early ouster from the competition, reports Completesport.com.

Sadiq featured in all of Nigeria’s four games in the competition scoring once.

It was his second appearance for Nigeria in a major tournament after he represented the U-23 team at the Olympics. 20

Despite constant criticism about his performance in Cameroon, Sadiq claimed he enjoyed making his maiden AFCON appearance for the Super Eagles

“Playing at AFCON 2021 is an experience that I would never forget in a hurry,”Sadiq stated.

“You dream of playing in a competition like this and to actualize it is something I can never forget in a hurry.

“I hope to have the opportunity of playing in more AFCON’s and most importantly the world cup.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021…