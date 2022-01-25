‘Anybody Can Be Beaten By That Goal’ — Omeruo Defends Okoye After Super Eagles AFCON Exit

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has defended Maduka Okoye following criticism over the goalkeeper’s performance in the side’s defeat to Tunisia on Sunday.

Okoye was blamed for his inability to save Youssef Msakni’s low strike two minutes after the break.

“He is not feeling fine right now but you know I said to him ‘Listen you’ve been amazing. It’s been a good tournament for you’,” Omeruo told BBC Sport Africa.

Read Also: AFCON 2021: ‘We Gave Our 100 Per Cent Against Tunisia’ —Eagles Captain, Musa

“Anybody can be beaten by that goal. It’s a good strike and also it wasn’t a clear situation, because we the defenders were in front of him as well, so that would distract his view as well.

“I wouldn’t say that goal was his fault at all, you know and one thing I do after such tournaments is I delete my social media, because you find people who, some of them, don’t even know football.

“There is just anger because we are Nigerians and we want…