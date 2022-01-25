Dare:’President Buhari, Nigerians Believe In These Super Eagles

The Honorable Minister, Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare, has assured members of the Super Eagles team that President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerian football fans believe in them despite their ouster from the AFCON 2021.

The Eagles lost 1-0 to Tunisia in the round of 16 on Sunday thanks to a second half goal by stand-in skipper Youssef Msakni.

After an impressive group stage performance, the Eagles went into the game as favourites but ended on the losing side.

But in a statement from the Sports Minister, he expresses confidence that the future of the team is bright.

Also, he urged football fans to desist from reigning insults on some members of the team following their defeat to Tunisia.

“The Super Eagles’ exit from AFCON was indeed painful. Our hopes were high. In their prior matches, their collective performance had been superlative. We all believed that we would advance and come home with a historic victory in our hands.

“Although we did not reach our goal, as…