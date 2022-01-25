Eguavoen: I’m Still in Charge of Super Eagles

Super Eagles interim head coach Austine Eguavoen insists he remain in charge of the team despite reports he has stepped down from the role, reports Completesports.com.

Eguavoen took charge of the three-time African champions following the sacking of German tactician Gernot Rohr on the eve of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Eagles won their opening three games in Cameroon, but suffered a shocking defeat to Tunisia in the second round.

“I came here as an interim manager because of what’s been played out,” Eguavoen told BBC Sport Africa.

“Our former coach was relieved of his duties and it was just weeks before the Africa Cup of Nations.

“As technical director, anywhere in the world that is what is obtainable. If there is a vacancy, it is the technical director that steps in before the coach has been appointed.

Read Also: AFCON 2021: ‘We Gave Our 100 Per Cent Against Tunisia’ —Eagles Captain, Musa

“So that’s why you see me taking this role and an interim…