Ex-Egypt Coach Interested In Ghana Job

Former Egypt head coach Hossam El-Badry is keen to manage the Black Stars of Ghana.

Ghana are looking for a new coach after sacking Serbian Milovan Rajevac following the Black Stars disappointing showing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The West Africans failed to record a win in the competition, with two defeats and one draw from three games.

They started their campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Morocco, before being held to a draw against Gabon and finally lost 3-2 to first-timers Comoros.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) are, therefore, on the lookout for a new head coach to take charge of the team before their playoff matches in the World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria this March.

According to 442gh.com, Hossam El-Badry contacted his partners in Ghana, asking them to inform the GFA of his interest.

The 61-year-old was appointed as Egypt coach in 2019 after the dismissal of Javier Aguirre. And despite going unbeaten in his 10 games in charge [six wins and four…