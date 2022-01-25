Exclusive: 2022 World Cup Playoff: Forget AFCON Ouster, Focus More On Ghana Clash

After Nigeria’s ouster from the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, former Nigerian goalkeeper, Andrew Aikhoumogbe has urged the Super Eagles to focus on the upcoming 2022 World Cup playoff against Ghana.

Recall that the three-time AFCON champions were eliminated in the Round of 16 after losing 1-0 to Tunisia on Sunday.

In a chat with Completesports.com from his Cairo base in Egypt, Aikhoumogbe stated that the players should learn from their mistakes and focus more attention on how to qualify for World football showpiece.

“I felt a bit disappointed that the team lost to Tunisia in the Round of 16, a game I thought we should have won.

“However, we can no longer cry over spilled milk, but then, focus on the World Cup playoff against the Black Stars of Ghana, one of Nigeria’s arch rivals in football.

“AFCON is gone as far as I am concern and at this point the players must do everything to ensure that they qualify for the 2022 World Cup. That’s the only way they can…