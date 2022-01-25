Mane On Target As Senegal Overcome Cape Verde To Reach Q/finals

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane scored as Senegal beat nine-man Cape Verde 2-0 in the last 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon on Tuesday.

Mane curled in off the underside of the crossbar soon after keeper Vozinha had been dismissed following a nasty clash of heads with the Senegalese star.

Mane, appearing concussed, was led off before the game restarted and Bamba Dieng added the second in injury time.

Cape Verde midfielder Patrick Andrade had been shown a straight red card midway through the first half.

The match in Bafoussam was preceded by a minute’s silence for the victims of the crush at the Olembe Stadium on Monday.

Senegal will face either Mali or Equatorial Guinea in the last eight on Sunday.

