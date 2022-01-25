Martial To Undergo Medical Ahead Sevilla Loan Move

Manchester United French forward Anthony Martial will fly to Spain to undergo a medical with Sevilla, with a loan move now agreed in principle.

Martial , whose wish to leave Old Trafford has been confirmed by both his agent and interim United boss Ralf Rangnick, will join for the remainder of the season after agreeing to reduce his wages, but the move will not include an option to buy.

Martial had also been of interest to Juventus, but he’s chosen to continue his career in La Liga as Sevilla bid to win their first La Liga title since 1945. An official announcement could be made as early as Tuesday afternoon.

Managed by Julen Lopetegui, who has been tentatively linked with succeeding Rangnick as Manchester United’s permanent boss, the Andalusians are just four points off the top of La Liga, while they’re also still in with a chance of winning a record seventh Europa League crown.

They have lost just twice in 22 La Liga outings this season and have the best defensive record…