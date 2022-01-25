Morocco Edge Malawi, Book Quarter-Final Berth

Achraf Hakimi’s free-kick sent Morocco into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals as they came from behind to beat Malawi 2-1.

Gabadinho Mhango had put the underdogs in front early on with an unbelievable strike from 40-yards.

He picked up the ball more than 40 yards out, looked up and saw Yassine Bounou off his line, and then let fly with an effort that sailed over the goalkeeper’s head and into the top corner as Malawi took the lead in outrageous fashion.

However, Morocco responded well and they got the equaliser they deserved just before the break through Youssef En-Nesyri.

With 20 minutes remaining, Hakimi completed the comeback in style with his second free-kick goal of the tournament, booking Morocco’s place in the last eight where they will face either Ivory Coast or Egypt.

This was Malawi’s first ever appearance in the AFCON knockout stages, but their nerves would have been settled by moment of pure brilliance from Mhango after seven minutes.

