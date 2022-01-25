Onazi Joins Saudi Club Al-Adalah

Nigeria midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has joined Saudi Arabia First League club Al-Adalah, reports Completesports.com.

Onazi is now the second Nigerian at the club with former home-based forward Tunde Adeniji already a key member of the squad.

The 29-year-old last featured for Turkish club Denizilispor.

The former Lazio star has struggled to stay fit in recent years which cost him his place in the national team.

Since leaving Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor in January 2020, Onazi has also played for Danish club SonderjysKE and Zalgris of Lithuania.

Al-Adalah occupy second position on the league table with 36 points from 20 matches.

