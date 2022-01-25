Rooney Will Grab The Chance To Coach Everton

Gary Neville believes his former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney would want to manage Everton.

The Toffees are still deciding on their permanent boss, with the likes of Rooney, Frank Lampard, and Fabio Cannavaro all linked to the post in recent days.

For his part, Rooney has stated that he is focused on his job at Championship side Derby County.

“He wouldn’t ring me up to ask for advice for that because I think he’d jump at the chance, obviously,” Neville told Sky Sports’ The Gary Neville Podcast.

“Wayne Rooney being asked to be Everton manager, growing up as a fan, a kid there, going back at the end of his career, I don’t think it’d take five minutes for him to go back.

“Whether that’ll be right for him now or not, whether it’d work or not, I don’t know.”

