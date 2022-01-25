Six Dead, 40 Fans Hospitalised In Stampede At Cameroon Vs Comoros

A number of supporters have been hospitalised, with officials reporting at least six fatalities following what observers described as a “stampede” prior to Cameroon’s Africa Cup of Nations clash with Comoros.

The hosts are looking to book their place in the quarter final with a win over minnows Comoros, who are the lowest ranked side to qualify through the group stages.

However, prior to kick off at The Paul Biya Stadium in Olembe, reports have surfaced suggesting fans were involved in a crush as they attempted to make their way into the stadium.

The 60,000 capacity stadium, which hosted the tournament’s opening ceremony was built in preparation for the delayed tournament, which kicked off earlier this month.

Several eye-witness accounts claim the incident occurred by the entrance to the stadium, with reports of up to 40 injuries, including children that were crushed in the fracas.

The Associated Press have reported that officials have said at least six people have…