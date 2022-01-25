‘We Gave Our 100 Per Cent Against Tunisia’

Ahmed Musa says the Super Eagles gave 100 per cent against Tunisia but it was not enough to see them progress to the quarter-finals.

Despite going into the game as underdogs, the Carthage Eagles pipped the Eagles 1-0 thanks to Youssef Msakni’s strike.

Both teams went into the contest in contrasting fashion as the Eagles won all their three group games while Tunisia emerged as one of the third best placed teams.

And reacting to the disappointing ouster of the Eagles from the competition, Musa assured football fans that the team will bounce back.

He wrote on Twitter:”In life, things wouldn’t always go the way we want them to and that’s something we have to accept however hard it is. We gave our 100% & unfortunately that wasn’t good enough to take us through.

“We won’t give up, we will do better next time. Thanks for all your support and prayers🙏“

Prior to the start of the AFCON 2021 Musa announced that this year’s tournament will be his last.

