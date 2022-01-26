AFCON 2021: Equatorial Guinea Stun Mali On Penalties, Zoom Into Quarter-Finals

Equatorial Guinea’s fairytale run at the Africa Cup of Nations continued as they sealed a dramatic 6-5 penalty shootout victory over Mali in Limbe to book their place in the quarter-finals of the tournament for the first time.

Mohammed Magassouba’s Mali side could’ve had the chance to take the lead in the 39th minute as the referee pointed to the spot after Moussa Doumbia was body-checked in the box by Josete Miranda, but the former went down softly.

The decision was overturned shortly after a VAR check.

Mali had the best chance of the game in the 57th minute, but Mohamed Camara blazed his effort well over the bar from inside the penalty area following an Yves Bissouma cut-back.

The two sides could not be separated after 90 minutes despite Equatorial Guinea’s attacking output towards the end of the regular period, and it was more of the same in extra-time.

Eventually, Falaye Sacko’s crucial spot-kick was saved by Jesus Owono to break Malian hearts and reward Equatorial…