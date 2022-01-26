Allow Eguavoen To Handle Eagles For Continuity Sake

Former Nigerian defender, Christian Chukwu has urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to retain the services of Austine Eguavoen as the Super Eagles permanent coach in a bid to maintain continuity.

In a chat with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Chukwu, who captained the national team when they were known as the Green Eagles, also lauded Augustine Eguavoen for the team spirit and discipline he built in the players.

“From all we can observe, Austin has handled the national team in the AFCON competition with a high sense of experience and professionalism, which resulted in no complaint from any quarters against him.

“He did great in the competition. He is still outstanding among other African coaches in the ongoing competition.

“Eguavoen has already started working with the Eagles and understands the players to a certain extent and bringing in another coach now will destabilise the team. The new coach will come with his own ideas, which could take the players time to…