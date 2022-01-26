Côte d’Ivoire Target First AFCON Win Against Egypt In 32 Years

African heavyweights Côte d’Ivoire and Egypt will take to the field today for their AFCON 2021 round of 16 clash at the Douala Stadium for a place in the quarter-finals.

Côte d’Ivoire enjoyed an unbeaten run in the group stages, picking up two wins and one draw, while Egypt finished runners-up to Nigeria in Group D after claiming six points from three games.

On the back of a comfortable run in the group stages, the Elephants will head into the knockout stages with real belief in their chances of going all the way and picking up their first Africa Cup of Nations title since 2015.

But for Côte d’Ivoire to land a third AFCON title they must go past the seven-time champions who they have not beaten at the tournament since the 1990 edition in Algiers.

Since the edition 32 years ago, where Côte d’Ivoire beat Egypt 3-1 in a group stage game, they have not recorded a win against the Pharaohs in their last four meetings in the competition.

In the quarter-finals of the 1998…