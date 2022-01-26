Dare Hosts Super Eagles After Arrival From Cameroon

The Super Eagles were hosted at breakfast by the Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare on Tuesday morning following their arrival from Cameroon, reports Completesports.com.

Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, Ist Vice-President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Shehu Dikko, Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode and all other important dignatories also graced the occasion.

Dare in his speech commended the Super Eagles despite the team’s early exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

“From all indications, Nigeria believes in them. President Muhammadu Buhari believes in them and I, as Minister, also have full belief in them.

“They will in fact be encouraged and supported to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup finals later this year and the 2023 African Cup of Nations Tournament in Cote’d Voire next year. This Super Eagles team will show the world the great heights to which truly they can soar”, Sunday Dare remarked.

He…