Egypt Advance Into Q/finals After Penalty Shootout Win Against CIV

Egypt defeated Côte d’Ivoire 5-4 on penalties to reach the quarter-finals at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon following a 0-0 draw.

The Pharaohs got the upper hand in the shoot-out when substitute keeper Gabaski saved Eric Bailly’s effort in the third round of spot-kicks.

And captain Mohamed Salah netted the decisive penalty to send the record seven-time champions through.

Egypt will face Morocco in the last eight in Yaounde on Sunday.

It is Egypt’s fifth consecutive win against Côte d’Ivoire in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The finale was somewhat harsh on Manchester United defender Bailly, who had performed superbly at the back while sporting a rugby scrum cap on his return from a head injury.

Yet he took a short run-up for his penalty and placed his effort too close to Gabaski, who dived to his right and stuck out his left hand to push the ball onto the bar.

The Zamalek keeper had come on right at…