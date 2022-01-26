Has Any African Country Won A FIFA World Cup?

In the African continent, men’s world cup football is still a favourite pastime for all ages. The memories that fans take away from the football world cup add a bit of spice to conversations and encourage people to become more invested in the sport. The world football cup organised by FIFA, which takes place every four years, is a great example.

Soon, the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be here, and the 40 African countries competing for a position must prepare much more than simply making it. Teams hailing from Algeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, Cameroon, Egypt, and Morocco are some favourites given their large number of top European league professional players. The qualifying pairings appear to be intriguing.

Ultimately, African teams have never won the FIFA World Cup. However, memorable and defining moments at each FIFA World Cup tournament give rise to optimism for a special ending in 2022 in Qatar. So, here are some of the fantastic moments in Africa’s World Cup history. You…