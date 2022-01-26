Hodgson Appointed New Manager At Relegation Threaten Watford

William Troost-Ekong Oghenekaro Etebo and Emmanuel Dennis will work under former Three Lions of England head coach Roy Hodgson at Watford.

Hodgson’s appointment as Watford new manager was confirmed by the club on their website on Tuesday night.

The 74-year-old will be joined at the Hornets with Ray Lewington. His assistant previously managed Watford between 2002 and 2005.

Watford parted company with Ranieri on Monday. They have not won in nine games and the Italian left the club after only 16 weeks in charge.

Hodgson is the Hornets’ 15th permanent manager in the last 10 years and their third this season following the dismissal of Xisco Munoz in October.

He inherits a relegation-threatened team sitting 19th in the table, two points from safety ahead of trip to bottom side Burnley on February 5.

Hodgson returns to management having left Crystal Palace at the end of last season.

Ranieri was shown the door in the wake of Friday night’s 3-0 home defeat by fellow relegation…