I Felt Overwhelmed Scoring Against Man City

Southampton right back Kyle Walker-Peters was delighted to get his first Premier League goal for the club.

The 24-year-old scored an impressive goal in the seventh minute of a 1-1 draw against Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Not only did the goal earn the Saints a point, but Walker-Peters was delighted to finally get off the mark for the club.

“Yeah, it is. It’s a lovely feeling,” Walker-Peters told the Daily Echo. “I can’t really describe it I’m just over the moon to get my first goal and I think was a decent finish.”

He continued: “I’m knackered. We had to really dig deep but we’re happy to take a point from the champions.

“I think it shows that we can really compete against the top teams, we can be really resilient and even though we scored really early we stayed in the game and kept creating chances and managed to take a point from them.”

