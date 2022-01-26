Martial Joins LaLiga Side Sevilla On Loan From Man United

Manchester United French Anthony Martial has joined Spanish LaLiga side Sevilla for the remainder of the season.

United confirmed the loan move in a statement on their official website.

“Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla FC on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

“The Frenchman completed a medical in Andalusia, after the two clubs agreed terms for his temporary transfer.

“Martial has made 269 appearances for United, scoring 79 goals, since joining the club from AS Monaco in the summer of 2015. He has helped the club to win the FA Cup, the League Cup and the UEFA Europa League.

“The 26-year-old featured as recently as Saturday’s 1-0 win over West Ham United, when he was a late substitute and involved in the move which led to Marcus Rashford’s injury-time winner.

“However, Martial has been open about his desire to seek more regular first-team…