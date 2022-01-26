Orode Dreams Bigger After Scoring 4 Goals In One Game In Argentina

Former Flying Eagles midfielder, Felix Orode, scored four goals in the final of the Bolivar City Cup last month, for Bolivar FC of Argentina – a club owned by Marcelo Tinelli, president of San Lorenzo de Almagro – the team where the midfielder made Spanish league debut in 2009 with coach Diego Simeone as coach. And he is still looking to accomplish bigger goals.

Orode celebrated his four goals feat with a special message on his personal Instagram page on December 9 2021.

“Thank God for allowing me to play a

match again after so long, thanks to the club @clubciudaddebolivar for allowing me, life takes many turns, decisions must be made but always with conviction and head held high, thank God for my 4 goals, and my family by always with me, thank you @yasorode [Orode’s wife] for supporting me in all. congratulations to my teammates for the efforts and for leaving everything in every play. Thank you God always,” the midfielder stated in his Instagram post afterwards.