Premier League Issues New Update On Covid-19 Passes

The top flight has confirmed that following the easing of the government’s ‘autumn and winter plan B’ restrictions, Covid passes will no longer be enforced outside grounds.

But the Premier League and clubs will continue to urge supporters to wear face masks indoors or in crowded areas.

A statement from the league said: “As COVID-19 restrictions ease, it is vital supporters continue to do all they can to minimise the risk of passing on COVID-19. There are some simple ways fans can help keep each other safe on a matchday: Be responsible and do not travel if you have COVID-19 symptoms. Wear face coverings in indoor and crowded areas. Continue to regularly wash your hands. If possible, take a COVID-19 test on a matchday to check there is no risk of passing on the virus. The best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.”

Premier League CEO Richard Masters thanked supporters for assisting in the successful bid to keep grounds at full capacity…