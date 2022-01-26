Super Eagles Fully Focused On Ghana Clash- Musa

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa says the team is firmly focused on securing a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles will take on the Black Stars of Ghana in the play-off.

It is just two months to the double-legged World Cup final qualifiers between both teams and Musa has promised to take it out on their Ghanaian counterparts.

“You know it is still a shock (AFCON ouster) but I can assure you that things like these make a team stronger. We did our best in the circumstances. When you lose at a tournament, it hurts really bad. However, we don’t have time to keep reflecting over what went wrong.

“We have very important challenges in front of us, and all we can do is stay stronger and have firm belief in ourselves that we can do it. The focus is now on the World Cup play-off.”

