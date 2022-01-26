Super Eagles Will Bounce Back From Disappointing AFCON Exit- Ogunfuwa

President Football Fans Club of Nigeria Ambassador Kemi Ogunfuwa has backed the Super Eagles to bounce back from their disappointing exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Completesports.com reports.

The Super Eagles crashed out of the 2021 AFCON finals in the Round of 16 following a 1-0 defeat to the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

Augustine Eguavoen’s side were unable to maintain the momentum after a promising start to the competition which saw them beat Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in their first three games.

“We were so disappointed because it wasn’t something we were expecting,” Ogunfuwa stated.

Read Also: Côte d’Ivoire Target First AFCON Win Against Egypt In 32 Years

“We won all our group matches and all that we were hoping for was to get to the final but it’s disheartening we had to go home early at this stage.

“The fact that one of them [Alex Iwobi] got a red card was a minus to us. We gave them all the full support they needed. Even when the…