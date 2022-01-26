Trending On Complete Sports 26.01.2022

By
Headliners
-
1


This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!

 

1xBit

We Will Do Better At Next AFCON- Aina

✅ https://www.completesports.com/we-will-do-better-at-next-afcon-aina/

AFCON 2022 Zabira

 

Eguavoen: I’m Still in Charge of Super Eagles

tiktok_afcon2022_completesports

✅ https://www.completesports.com/eguavoen-im-still-in-charge-of-super-eagles/

 

‘Anybody Can Be Beaten By That Goal’ — Omeruo Defends Okoye After Super Eagles AFCON Exit

✅https://www.completesports.com/anybody-can-be-beaten-by-that-goal-omeruo-defends-okoye-after-super-eagles-afcon-exit/

 

AFCON 2021: ‘We Gave Our 100 Per Cent Against Tunisia’ —Eagles Captain, Musa

✅https://www.completesports.com/afcon-2021-we-gave-our-100-per-cent-against-tunisia-eagles-captain-musa/

 

AFCON 2021: ‘How We Neutralized Simon, Chukwueze’ –Tunisia Coach



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR