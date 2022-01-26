We Will Do Better At Next AFCON- Aina

Ola Aina is confident the Super Eagles will put up a better showing at the next Africa Cup of Nations following their shocking exit from Cameroon 2021, Completesports.com reports.

The Super Eagles started the competition on a good note, winning all three group games against Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

The West Africans however stumbled in the second round going down to a 1-0 defeat against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

Aina is however upbeat the Super Eagles will come back stronger at the 2023 edition in Cote d’l voire.

“We have put the defeat against Tunisia behind us even though It was very painful,” Aina said on the eve of the team’s departure from Cameroon.

“The next edition in Ivory Coast is not far away and I think that should be our focus for now. We can’t dwell too much on the past.

“We are disappointed, the fans are disappointed, but things will be fine in future.”

By Adeboye Amosu…