Why Messi May Return To Barcelona

Former Barcelona defender Lobo Carrasco believes PSG ace Leo Messi could return to the Nou Camp this summer.

Carrasco is convinced Messi will seek to quit if they flop in the Champions League.

“I see important clues regarding Messi’s return to Barca. And it may be sooner than expected. If the results do not follow, especially in the Champions League, he could demand his departure,” the former Barcelona midfielder Lobo Carrasco told El Chiringuito TV.

“The situation is difficult, but his return is possible.

“Messi is not happy in Paris. Not as much as in Barcelona anyway. If he sent a burofax to Barça, which is the team of his life, imagine what he can do at PSG if the club doesn’t win?”

So far, the forward hasn’t found his form in Ligue 1, scoring just one goal in 12 appearances in the league. Things have been better in the Champions League at least, with five in five for the Argentine.

