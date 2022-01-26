Work Permit Delays Kalu’s Move To Watford

Work permit issues are still holding up the move of Nigeria winger Samuel Kalu to Premier League side Watford, Completesports.com reports.

According to French news outlet L’Equipe, Kalu has already penned a contract with the Hornets, but work permit is still holding up the move, although it is expected to be sorted soon.

The Nigeria international has already signed a four-year contract with Watford.

Bordeaux are set to receive €4m from Watford depending on the number of appearances the winger makes.

In order for Kalu to obtain his work permit, a request for exemption had to be filed due to his lack of playing time.

The former KAA Gent star had not reached the total of 15 points necessary to play in the Premier League.

By Adeboye Amosu

