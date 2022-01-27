Fans Behind Arsenal’s Improvement This Season

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette says their improvement this season is thanks to the fans returning to Emirates stadium.

Laca is now in his fifth season in English football, and seems completely at ease with his surroundings, enjoying the presence of the fans again after the behind closed doors era.

“I love the atmosphere in English games, because you know the fans will be loud until the end, whatever the score is,” he told arsenal.com.

“Look at the Leeds game for example. They supported their team and sang until the end. That’s similar in France as well though. Mostly they get behind their team even if they are down, and that’s the football I like.

“I think all the players like that, and need it as well, because of course there are some games when you are not at your best and that’s when you need the energy of the crowd. You need your fans with you to keep pushing you. There have been lots of games when teams have come back from two or three…