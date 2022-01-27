It’s A Waste Of Time For Black Stars To Play Super Eagles –Ghana Parliament

A member of the Ghanaian parliament, Patrick Boamah, has advised the Black Stars of Ghana to forfeit their 2022 World Cup qualifying playoff against the Super Eagles.

This is coming after Ghana’s poor performance at the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, where the team crashed out from the group stages without winning a single game.

According to the lawmaker, he doesn’t want the country to waste their time playing Nigeria, who, according to him, is a far better team than the Black Stars.

“If need be, we should dissolve our national team and prepare a team over the next five years,” Boamah said on the floor of parliament, according to Citi Sports.

“We should not waste our time playing Nigeria in the next World Cup qualifier.

“Look at the team Nigeria has, even though they are out of the tournament, I don’t think with this current set-up, we can stand the Nigerians.”

Ghana has a date with Nigeria in March in a two-legged playoff that would…