Kombouare Reveals Chat With Heartbroken Simon

Nantes head coach Antoine Kombouaré has revealed having a chat with Moses Simon after the Super Eagles’ disappointing ouster from the AFCON 2021.

Kombouare revealed that he gave Simon permission to return to France on Friday to have enough time to heal from the hurt of the past few days.

Simon was the standout performer for the Eagles after having the highest rating of Nigeria’s 27 footballers (7.60), made more dribbles per match, and contributed a goal and assist according to Whoscored.com.

The diminutive winger was also included in CAF’s best eleven of the group stage.

And speaking in his presser ahead of Nantes’ French Cup clash against Brest on Friday, Kombouaré said:“Regarding Moses Simon, I was able to have him on the phone yesterday (Tuesday).

“He is obviously disappointed with this elimination from the AFCON but also happy to come back with us. I permitted him to come back here Friday morning.”

