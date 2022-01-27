Man United Have Been Inconsistent This Season

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire admits they’ve been too inconsistent this season.

United are currently fourth in the Premier League table but Arsenal and Tottenham can go above them in the race for Champions League football if they win their games in hand.

While praising goalkeeper David de Gea, who has been the standout player again, in an interview with the club’s official website, Maguire said: “He [De Gea] has been amazing.

“I think a lot of people this year haven’t had the most consistent of seasons, we’ve been up and down a lot, as outfielders and as a team performance.”

Heaping more praise on the Spanish stopper, Maguire added: “But for sure David has been there, week in week out, producing big saves for us in big moments.

“It doesn’t surprise me because David is David, he’s a world class goalkeeper.”

