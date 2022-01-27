Ministry, NFF Hold Crucial Meeting To Review Super Eagles’ AFCON Performance

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD) and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are to hold an important meeting on Thursday (today) January 27th to review the performance of the Super Eagles at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cameroon.

Nigeria exited the AFCON in the Round of 16, losing to Tunisia 1-0 after picking up maximum points in their group games.

The meeting, called at the instance of the Sports Minister, is expected to discuss further the country’s preparations for the World Cup qualifiers against Ghana in March.

It is unclear though if the matter of the new Technical Adviser and Austin Eguavoen will also form part of the meeting agenda.

