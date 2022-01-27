‘Napoli Should Replace Osimhen With Vlahovic’ —Italy’s World Cup Winner

Italy 1982 World Cup winner Alessandro Altobelli has criticised Napoli forward Victor Osimhen for his injury issues, urging Napoli to get Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Osimhen’s move to Napoli has been bedeviled with injuries since he joined from Ligue 1 club Lille in 2020.

He was restricted to just 24 league appearances last season because of injury and Covid-19 issues.

Although he scored ten goals, Napoli missed out on Champions League qualification. This season, the he started strongly scoring nine goals in 14 games.

Unfortunately, he sustained a facial injury which forced him to undergo surgery in November when Napoli took on Inter Milan.

After a remarkable recovery from the injury, he then tested positive for coronavirus which ruled him out of the AFCON 2021.

Meanwhile, Vlahovic has been outstanding in the last two seasons. The Serbian forward has scored 38 goals in his last 58 Serie A appearances.

His impressive scoring form has made him a target for the likes…