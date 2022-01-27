NBA Africa And Hennesy To Host League’s First NBA Crossover Lifestyle

NBA Africa and Hennessy, the world’s best-selling cognac, today announced that NBA Crossover, an invite-only lifestyle event that will showcase the convergence of the NBA and popular culture through the art, fashion, music and technology that surround today’s game, will take place in Africa for the first time on Saturday, Feb. 5 at Landmark Beach Front in Lagos, Nigeria.

As part of NBA Crossover, Africa’s first floating basketball court will be displayed at Ikoyi Link Bridge in Lagos from Feb. 3-5. In addition, on Feb. 5 Hennessy will be the Presenting Partner of a celebrity basketball game at Landmark Beach Front featuring Nigerian artists, performers and media personalities. NBA Africa and Hennessy will also donate a basketball court to the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency at Ikorodu Recreational Park as part of their and Lagos State’s commitment to providing people in the state with access to sport.

“We at Hennessy are thrilled to partner with NBA Africa to…