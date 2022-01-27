Newcastle, Arsenal Battle For Napoli Striker Osimhen

Arsenal and Newcastle United have reportedly turned their attention to Napoli Nigerian star striker Victor Osimhen as the Premier League duo target a striker this month.

Both clubs are hoping to bolster their attacking third during the January transfer window as Arsenal had made no secret of their desire to land Fiorentina ace Dusan Vlahovic.

However, the Serbia international is only interested in a move to Juventus and has rejected the chance to move to the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta has issues over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah. And the Spanish tactician has urged technical director Edu to find him a forward before the window closes.

The north Londoners have been linked with Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Alexander Isak of Real Sociedad and Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic. And, on Tuesday, Spanish newspaper AS claimed they were keen on Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas.

But…