Nigeria Hockey Teams Move Up In World Rankings

The Nigeria men and women hockey teams have moved up in the January world rankings released by the International Hockey Federation.

The movement is a reward to the achievements of the Nigeria national teams at the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana.

The men’s team finished 3rd for the first time in the competition’s history while the women’s team finished 5th.

After beating Kenya, Uganda at the tournament, the men’s team moved from 75th to 46th position in the world but remained 4th in Africa after South Africa, Egypt and Ghana.

While the women’s team who played a 2-2 draw with Ghana, defeated Namibia and Uganda at the Africa Cup of Nations also moved from 58th position to 37th in the world, but remained 4th in Africa after South Africa, Ghana and Kenya.

