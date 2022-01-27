Nigeria Men’s Team Make History

Nigeria men’s hockey team made history at the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana after their win against Kenya.

The win put Nigeria on the podium for the first time in history having failed to achieve the feat in previous tournaments.

Goals from Godwin Sunday, Sunday Emmanuel, Ibrahim Benjamin and Samaila James helped Nigeria to a 4-2 win against Kenya.

South Africa men’s team defeated Egypt 3-1 via penalty to claim the first place. The game ended 1-1 at full time.

The Nigeria men’s team had finished 5th in 1983, 5th in 2000, 4th in 2005, 4th in 2009, 5th in 2017 and now 3rd in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria women’s team defeated Namibia 1-0 in the 5-6th classification game to place 5th.

