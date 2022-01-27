Orlando Pirates Advised To Cash In On ‘Hot Property’ Ndah

Orlando Pirates legend Willem Jackson has advised the club to sell Nigeria defender Olisa Ndah while he is still in demand, reports Completesports.com.

Ndah only linked up with the Buccaneers from Nigeria Professional Football League outfit Akwa United at the beginning of the current season.

The 24-year-old has however attracted interest from aboard following his superlative displays for Pirates.

“I just suspect there might be an interest because he’s a good player hey,” Jackson tells Kickoff.com.

“He’s still young and he’s hot property at the moment, So why not let him go and make money, and get somebody else in there.

“I know they are fighting for the league, honours, and all that, but don’t stay in his way, I think the team can make money out of him.

“It’s gonna be difficult to replace him at this time of the season, he’s an international player and all that, but ja what can you do you know, you need to let go.

“It’s also an opportunity for the…