We Deserved To Beat CIV, Ready For Morocco

Egypt head coach Carlos Queiroz has praised his players for their commitment following Wednesday’s dramatic victory against Cote d’l voire.

The Pharaohs edged the second round tie 5-4 on penalties after 120 minutes of entertaining football.

“We played a great match and the fans should be proud of the players.

“We deserved to win during the ninety minutes, but the biggest victory this evening was football.

“Today we sacrificed a lot to be the best team on the field, especially from players who are skilled and who are good at dribbling.

“The players deserve more respect from local analysts and pundits for their performance. Everyone should support the players because they deserve respect and support.

“People are not satisfied with good performance only, they want more, so we have to prepare well for Morocco, who we certainly respect. We are in an official tournament, not a trip to the garden. There is…