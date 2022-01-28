2022 Australia Open: Nadal Zooms Into Final, Edges Closer To Record 21 Grand Slam Titles

Rafa Nadal has qualified for the men’s final of the 2022 Australia Open after Friday’s semi-finals victory over Italian Matteo Berrettini.

Nadal registered his 10th straight win on Friday after overpowering Wimbledon finalist Berrettini 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-3 to reach his sixth final at Melbourne Park.

Nadal is now just one win away from a men’s record 21st Grand Slam title.

A couple of months ago, the Spaniard was worried that he might never return to the court again after missing chunks of the 2021 season, including Wimbledon, the Olympics and the U.S. Open, due to a long-standing foot problem.

The 35-year-old also suffered a difficult few days after contracting COVID-19 last month but despite the calamitous build-up to the season, he has been unbeaten in 2022.

A win for the Spaniard in Sunday’s final against Daniil Medvedev will break a three-way tie with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer and give him sole ownership of the men’s major record.

Federer has been on a…