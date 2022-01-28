Baba Yara Sports Stadium To Host Ghana-Nigeria World Cup Play-offs

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup play-offs between the Black Stars of Ghana and Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The Cape Coast Stadium has been approved as venue for Ghana’s 64th independence anniversary on March 6 and is unavailable to host the highly anticipated encounter.

The Accra Sports Stadium is not considered and the game will now take place at the Baba Yara Stadium, Ghana’s largest stadium, with a seating capacity of 40,528.

The first leg is scheduled to take place on March 23, while the reverse fixture billed to hold at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja is fixed for March 29.

The winners of the contest will be among the five Africa’s representatives at Qatar 2022.

