Buhari Didn’t Cause Super Eagles’ AFCON 2021 Woes –Akwuegbu

Former Nigeria striker, Ben Akwuegbu, has exonerated Nigeria President, Mohammadu Buhari, from blame for Super Eagles’ 1-0 defeat to Tunisia in the Round of 16 of the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Completesports.com reports.

The three-time African champions enjoyed a 100 per cent success in the group phase with 1-0 triumph over Egypt, 3-1 win against Sudan and 2-0 thrashing of Guinea-Bissau.

The resultsplaced the Super Eagles on a huge advantage going into the Round of 16 fixture against a Tunisian side that featured a Covid-19 depleted squad, with seven of their players and head coach ruled out of the game.

But a stunning 47th minute Youssef Msakni drive from 25-yards out swerved into Maduka Okoye’s net despite scretching the goalkeeper’s left palm to hand The Carthage Eagles a 1-0 win against the 10-man Super Eagles.

Nigerians found the defeat too bitter to…