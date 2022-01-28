Cech Tips Senegal To Emerge AFCON 2021 Champions

Chelsea legend, Petr Cech, has revealed that Senegal will emerged champions of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Cech, stated this while speaking on the achievement of Chelsea goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, who was recently named as best goalkeeper by FIFA, being the first African to receive the award.

Cech, a former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper, believes Mendy can win the AFCON trophy with Senegal, which would mean adding more trophies this year.

“He [Mendy] is at the Africa Cup of Nations now, Senegal are one of the favourites, so he could even win this trophy before he returns to us.

“And then we have the Club World Cup and the Carabao Cup final to look forward to in a few weeks.

“Hopefully for him he will be on the right end of three more trophies,” Cech wrote on Chelsea’s officials website .

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights…