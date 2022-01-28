Coach Ayeni Targets Continental Ticket With Sunshine Stars

Sunshine stars coach Deji Ayeni has set a target of securing a continental ticket for his team this season.

Ayeni, who has Basic and Advance coaching certificate for National Institute of Sports (NIS), Lagos, Diploma in physiotherapy also from NIS, CAF C Licence, CAF B Licence and FCAAN diploma certificate(Brazil) who piloted the team to safety last season said they are working hard to make appreciable impact and do better than last term.

“We are doing our best to do better than last season, we have played seven matches so far, we have gone six games unbeaten. We have scored seven goals and concede just two goals. We are currently ninth in the league. We hope to get better.

“I am looking forward to lead the team to top four and qualify for continental competition.” He said.

The former Osun United assistant coach played active football for the following clubs Kwara United, Niger Tornadoes, NEPA FC, Insurance FC, Concord FC, Prime FC, Crown FC and Kogi United, before he…