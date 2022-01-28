Danish Giants Copenhagen Sign Nigerian Midfielder Mukairu

Danish top flight side F.C. Copenhagen have signed Nigerian midfielder Paul Mukairu from Turkish club Antalyaspor on a contract until the end of 2025.

Copenhagen confirmed Mukairu‘s signing in a statement on their official website.

Speaking on his recent move, the 22-year-old told the club’s website:”I am very proud and humbled that F.C. Copenhagen have given me this opportunity, which I will do everything to seize.

“This is a big club with big ambitions that I want to work hard to fulfil with the team. I’ve seen a lot of videos from recent matches, and I’m especially looking forward to experiencing Parken and the atmosphere there.

“At first, a lot of hard work awaits me to integrate into the team and get to know a new style and my teammates, but I’m really excited and can’t wait to get out and start training.”

Copenhagen sports director Peter Christiansen said:”Paul fulfills the need we have had for a winger, because his speed and one-on-one abilities…